Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.60 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinBene, Huobi, IDEX, LBank, Kucoin, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

