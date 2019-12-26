Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $18.59 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Livecoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $1.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,385,874 coins and its circulating supply is 117,071,612 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

