ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00555383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

