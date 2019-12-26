Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $691,413.00 and $10,179.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,332,376 coins and its circulating supply is 118,032,388 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

