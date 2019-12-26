Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $42,265.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

