ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

ASLN stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

