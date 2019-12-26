Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,517.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

