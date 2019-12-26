AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

