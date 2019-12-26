ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS ASXFY remained flat at $$56.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $61.07.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

