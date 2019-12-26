At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.42% of At Home Group worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

