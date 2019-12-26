Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $6,357.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,357.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.