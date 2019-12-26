Atheios Trading Down 27.9% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $6,325.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

