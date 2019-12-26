Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,815,631.08 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ATNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 287,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

