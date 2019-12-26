Atlas Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $113,792.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $113,792.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

