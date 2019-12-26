Auctus Market Cap Reaches $127,089.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Auctus has a market capitalization of $127,089.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

