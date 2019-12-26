Augur Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00129769 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Cobinhood, ABCC and Bitbns. Augur has a total market capitalization of $102.98 million and $7.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Crex24, Cryptopia, BitBay, GOPAX, Liqui, AirSwap, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bitsane, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kraken, Binance, Gate.io, Zebpay, Mercatox, IDEX, Koinex, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

