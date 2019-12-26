Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $30.00.

12/5/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00.

11/30/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

11/20/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

11/1/2019 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

