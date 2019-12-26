Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Auris Medical makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.96% of Auris Medical worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Auris Medical stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 93,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

