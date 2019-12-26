Aurora (AOA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $971,211.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $971,211.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.69 or 0.06019055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029709 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

