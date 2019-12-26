Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aurora Cannabis earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

