Auroracoin Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market cap of $227,514.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085131 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00072096 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,246.18 or 0.99853389 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

