Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Down 53.4% in December

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Auryn Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 110,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,658. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

AUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $428,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

