Authorship (ATS) One Day Volume Tops $11.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Authorship token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Authorship has a market cap of $5,953.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Authorship has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Authorship Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

