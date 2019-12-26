Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,419. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

