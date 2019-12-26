Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

AXTA stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $119,080,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

