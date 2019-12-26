Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004763 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011042 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,150,350 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

