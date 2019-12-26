Azart Market Cap Hits $273.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Azart has a total market cap of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Azart coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

