Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $235.08 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $235.08 million and approximately $45.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Koinex, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, WazirX, Huobi, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Mercatox, Gate.io, GOPAX, LATOKEN, BitBay, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Liqui, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDCM, CPDAX, AirSwap, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

