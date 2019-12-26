BeatzCoin Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $503,988.00 and $14,251.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

