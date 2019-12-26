Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.79 or 0.05932767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

