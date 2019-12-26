Beetle Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,252.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $841,473.00 and approximately $27,252.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,478,299 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

