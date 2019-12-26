Benz Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, Benz has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $347.00 and $720.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.