BHP Group (BHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/19/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

12/16/2019 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/12/2019 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/11/2019 – BHP Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/7/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2019 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,791.40 ($23.56). 671,112 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,728.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,797.35. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

