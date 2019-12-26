BiblePay Reaches Market Cap of $252,044.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $252,044.00 and approximately $3,460.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,911,269,686 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

