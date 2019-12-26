BiblePay Trading Down 30% This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $259,289.00 and $3,600.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,910,023,725 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

