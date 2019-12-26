Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

