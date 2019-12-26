BitBar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $495.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. BitBar has a total market cap of $88,908.00 and $495.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00027885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,061.37 or 2.22783228 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,214 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

