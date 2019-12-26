BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.97 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.05910144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024169 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

