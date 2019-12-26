bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166.53 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $166.53 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,593,800 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.