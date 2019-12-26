BitCoal Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $651.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00625177 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

