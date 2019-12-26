BitCoen (BEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $41,463.00 and $80.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02532546 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

