Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00063083 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00554152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00231704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

