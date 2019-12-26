Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Volume of $519.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Nanex, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $495,247.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00382683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00087639 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

