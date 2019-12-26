Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Koinex, SouthXchange and Coinbit. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $400.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, ZB.COM, IDAX, Koinex, Huobi, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bitfinex, Bitrue, WazirX, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinBene, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, FCoin, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bibox, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, Hotbit, Korbit, Bitbns, Kraken, Coinbit, Bitkub, Binance, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, CoinZest, Bittrex, CoinEx, MBAex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.