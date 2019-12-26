BitcoiNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,390.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $21,390.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,072,084 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

