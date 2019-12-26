BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Reaches $577,581.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $577,581.00 and $2,276.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00382376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00088149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,974,735,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Exmo, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

