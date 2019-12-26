Bitcore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,047.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $2,047.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01743155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.02596581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00555369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00625177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061987 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00383044 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,006,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,505,337 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Exrates, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

