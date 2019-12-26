BitGreen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,143.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $948,172.00 and $5,143.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022065 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003590 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024995 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.02516836 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,987,960 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

