bitJob (STU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $18,307.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last week, bitJob has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.