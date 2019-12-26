BitMax Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.76 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $2.44 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

